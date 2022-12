Not Available

Mike and the Bots try to make sense of Maciste contro i cacciatori di teste (1963) in which a man named Maciste tries to lead his people from a destroyed island to a land of other tribes. Meanwhile, Dr. Forester invents the world's cutest pet called Nummy Muffin Coocol Butter. Mike and the Bots are forced to take care of Nummy despite Frank wanting to keep him.