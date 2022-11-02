Mystery Science Theater 3000 - Future War

Not Available

A race of off-camera, thumbless, time-traveling alien "Masters" kidnaps thumb-bearing humans from Earth's future to use as slaves and takes dinosaur puppets from its past to use as trackers of those who escape. One of their victims, the Runaway (Daniel Bernhardt) escapes in a "Neutrogena bar" from another movie and arrives in late 1990's Los Angeles. There he must elude the cyborgs and their puppets, the police, and the Feds, befriended by a drug-dealing-hooker-turned-novitiate (Stewart) who runs a halfway house for Weight Watchers dropouts. Turns out the novitiate has some doubts about staying in the program. If she succeeds, will her role as a member of the Catholic clergy be any less harmful to society than her prior professions?