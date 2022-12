Not Available

In order to impress the Bureau of Mad Scientists Pearl unleashes the mephitic "Girl in Gold Boots" a Poorly acted, and even worse edited tale of a girl who attempts to make it big in LA as a dancer with the help of a petty thug. The dancers dress in oven bags, and bad guys are especially greasy and in the end it's got Mike and the bots dressing like mobsters and brain guy starts go go dancing!