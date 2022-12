Not Available

An upper-middle class family teaches Mike and the Bots how to be incredibly bland, white, and boring in A Date with Your Family (1950). Later, a group of barflies must figure out what to do when the Soviets attack the U.S. in _Invasion USA (1952)_. Mike and the Bots have a dinner party inspired by the short and get a visit from "Bob the A-Bomb" on the Hexfield.