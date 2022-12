Not Available

A small town cowpoke straightens out some rowdy kids by making them put on a rodeo show in Junior Rodeo Daredevils (1949). A group of drunken scientists battle with dogs dressed as rabid shrews in The Killer Shrews (1959). Joel and the Bots concoct a Killer Shrew drink and the Mads are thwarted in their latest attempt to destroy the world.