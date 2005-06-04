Mystery Woman: Vision of a Murder

2005

Sam lands a job photographing a new spa in Southern California for their brochure and brings her best friend Cassie along to enjoy some pampering. When one of the guests staying at the upscale retreat turns up dead, Sam is once again on the trail of a murderer. As the investigation progresses, Sam uncovers a scam that the spa Dr was testing unapproved drugs on the patrons.. filler implants, etc. without the patients' informed consent.