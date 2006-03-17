2006

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 2006

Studio

Hallmark Entertainment

When former TV star Clint Taylor brings his Wild West show into town, murder becomes the featured attraction for bookstore owner Samantha Kinsey. Samantha is chairperson this year of Walden's annual Wild West Days and it's quite a coup bringing the ruggedly handsome Taylor and his band of cowboys into town for the event. The actor hasn't been in the limelight for years, but with a big comeback movie in the works he has gathered together much of the cast of his old TV show for his arena extravaganza. After Taylor stages an accident for publicity, Samantha learns this is not one big happy family. When somebody shoots Taylor's stand-in during a performance, Samantha calls upon her friends, Cassie and Philby, to help her find out which cowpoke pulled the trigger and why.

Cast

Kellie MartinSamantha
Clarence Williams IIIPhilby
Nina SiemaszkoCassie
Casey SanderChief Connors
Bruce BoxleitnerClint Lawson
Joe StevensDogie

View Full Cast >

Images