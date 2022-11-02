Not Available

What would drive a man to devote his life to a sport that no one else plays? At least nowhere outside Myanmar, one of the most inaccessible and mysterious countries in Asia. Mystic Ball follows Greg Hamilton, the filmmaker, deep into the culture of chinlone, Myanmar's traditional sport. But chinlone is more than just a sport, it is also a kind of dance and a meditation. Though it is very much a team sport, there is no competition, no winners and no losers. The game is astoundingly difficult, yet is played by almost all Burmese, from young children to people in their eighties. With single minded devotion, Greg pursues his dream of becoming a real chinlone player. After many years of playing alone, he arrives in Myanmar where at first his awkward attempts are met with laughter.