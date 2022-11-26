Not Available

Journey beyond imagination to a fantastic world of swords and sorcery, wizards and warriors, where the fate of an entire kingdom rests on the shoulders of four brave, young heroes - The Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog. The knights embark on an action-packed quest to find the warrior Draganta and the mystical fire dragon Pyre, who will help them defeat the evil queen Maeve. Filled with powerful magic and courageous battles, The Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog is a legendary adventure that you'll enjoy time and time again!