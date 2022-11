Not Available

Before he marries his current girlfriend, eccentric speech therapist Richard (Serge Bozon) asks his friend Raphael (Mods star Laurent Lacotte) to help him destroy photos kept by his ex-girlfriend, Mademoiselle Dornet, as a record of their relationship. Raphael in turn enlists an actor (Laurent Le Doyen) to pose as a Turkish doctor and convince Dornet that she must rid herself of the photos in order to cure her depression.