Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus is a modern retelling of the Ancient Greek tale of Orpheus and the underworld, looking at mental illness and addiction in society and more specifically the rock music business, with a storyline with echoes of the tragically short lives of some of music’s brightest stars, including Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse.