2014

Mythica: A Quest for Heroes

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 7th, 2014

Studio

Camera 40 Productions

Stuck in a life of indentured servitude, Marek dreams of becoming a wizard. When she meets a beautiful priestess, Teela, in need of help, Marek escapes her master and puts together a team of adventurers - including Thane the warrior and Dagen the half-elf thief – and embarks on an epic quest to free Teela’s sister from orcs and ogres. After raiding the orc camp, the group learns that Teela’s sister has been taken into the mountains by a giant ogre. Escaping hellhounds and dragons on their dangerous journey, the team find themselves hopelessly outmatched by the man-eating ogre, and must unite all their talents to free the prisoners and escape with their own lives.

Cast

Kevin SorboGojun Pye
Melanie StoneMarek
Nicola PosenerTeela
Adam JohnsonThane
Jake StormoenDagen
Christopher Robin MillerHammerhead

