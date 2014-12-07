Mythica: A Quest for Heroes

2014

Stuck in a life of indentured servitude, Marek dreams of becoming a wizard. When she meets a beautiful priestess, Teela, in need of help, Marek escapes her master and puts together a team of adventurers - including Thane the warrior and Dagen the half-elf thief – and embarks on an epic quest to free Teela’s sister from orcs and ogres. After raiding the orc camp, the group learns that Teela’s sister has been taken into the mountains by a giant ogre. Escaping hellhounds and dragons on their dangerous journey, the team find themselves hopelessly outmatched by the man-eating ogre, and must unite all their talents to free the prisoners and escape with their own lives.