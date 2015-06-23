2015

Mythica: The Darkspore

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 2015

Studio

Arrowstorm Entertainment

When Teela’s sister is murdered and a powerful relic stolen, Marek and her friends face a sinister new enemy – Kishkumen, a foreign mystic bent on reclaiming the Darkspore for his master Szorlok. Armed with twin maps, Marek and her team race Kishkumen and his horde through creature-infested lands, to a long abandoned underground city – all the while pursued by bounty hunters intent on returning Marek to slavery.

Cast

Melanie StoneMarek
Kevin SorboGojun Pye
Adam JohnsonThane
Jake StormoenDagen
Rocky MyersQole
Matthew MercerSzorlok

