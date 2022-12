Not Available

In a comedy, the film tells the story of five young men in their prime. On weekends, friends decide to spend the holiday with each other in their friend's grandfather's farm. The grandfather's farm is located in the middle of the desert.Young people thought they would have fun together on the farm, but things quickly turned upside down, turning the holiday from comfort and joy to a fierce war between them and the mysterious jinn, and the holiday becomes an endless nuisance.