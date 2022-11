Not Available

Justin, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris invite you to join them in the adventure of a lifetime. Hang out with 'N Sync while they go on tour, visit radio stations, and shoot their music videos. Includes videos for "I Want You Backl," "Tearing Up My Heart, "God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You," "I Drive Myself Crazy," "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" and more.