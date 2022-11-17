Na Hannyate

Not Available

Inspired by Zhang Ling's essay, The Great Tangshan Earthquake, Riingo's latest offering, Na Hanaytte, which means it never dies, is a poignant tale of a woman, Jui, who is caught in a situation where she could save only one of her kids and leave the other to die. Being a mother, Jui could never forgive herself for having to choose between her two children Ratan and Shiuli. But life goes on... years go by... The film is about relationships and how they gradually change in times of crisis.