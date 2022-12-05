Na-Insaafi

Not Available

Widowed Judge Kedarnath Sinha lives a comfortable lifestyle with two sons, CBI Inspector Vijay, and College-going Sonu. Vijay is aware of the terrible tragedy that marked his 5th birthday celebration, when the party was interrupted by a vengeful escaped convict Billa, who killed DCP Ravi Khanna, cut-off Kedarnath's right hand, & abducted, raped and brutally assaulted Sharda Khanna. Sonu does not come to know of this until well after his 25th birthday, when Kedarnath tells him that he is Sharda's and Billa's son. A shocked and devastated Sonu accepts this reality and leaves the Sinha household. Shortly thereafter, Sonu is wanted by the Police for helping dreaded killer, Kaalia, escape from prison.