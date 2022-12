Not Available

Nadia Kuznetsova is 28 years old, she lives in Veliky Novgorod, graduated from school and University here, and dreams of going to the sea - and getting her fingers back. Nadia has a rare genetic disease-epidermolysis bullosa, which is called "butterfly syndrome". The patient's skin is injured by any touch. The disease is incurable: as Nadia herself says, "I don't fight it – I live with it." She is fighting for something else - to lead the life of an ordinary person.