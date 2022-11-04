Not Available

The story takes place in 1905 and shows us a glimpse of an earlier Russian occupied Poland. After the assignation of the Governor-General, the Russian authorities in Warsaw are bent on finding the conspirators. Ryszard (Adam Brodzisz) is a Polish patriot that is considered a terrorist to the Russians and a hero to the Poles. He manages to find time to fall in love with a woman named Rena before being caught. The Russians know he was part of the plot, but do not know exactly how much he was involved, so he is sentenced to exile in Siberia. But his sweetheart Rena doesn't stand still while he is sent away, so she follows him to Siberia.