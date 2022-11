Not Available

Oscar Nominated Short Film. 1994 or thereabouts. There is a civil war on in Burundi. A genocidal conflict opposing Hutus and Tutsis... We are witnesses to one of those sadly frequent episodes : the attack by the rebels of a minibus transporting ordinary passengers. A Kalashnikov bursts out. The bus stops, the passengers get off. There follows a "selection" separating Hutus and Tutsis. But who is a Hutu, who is a Tutsi? Na Wewe means You Too in Kirundi.