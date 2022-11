Not Available

Naa Autograph (English: My Autograph) is a 2004 Tollywood film directed by S. Gopal Reddy. The film stars Ravi Teja as the protagonist, with Bhumika Chawla, Gopika, Mallika and Prakash Raj playing other important roles. The film is a remake of the superhit Tamil film Autograph which starred Cheran and Sneha in the lead roles.