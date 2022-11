Not Available

Naa Oopiri (transl. My breath) is a 2005 Telugu language film directed by Kanmani and starring Vadde Naveen, Sangeetha, and Anjana in the lead roles. Upon release, the film was also dubbed in Tamil.[1] This film marks the Telugu debut of Anjana, Kanmani, Deepak Dev (in his only Telugu album to date), and Suresh Urs.