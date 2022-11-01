Naa Style Veru

Not Available

Sivaram (Rajasekhar), a lawyer is the son of a magistrate (Chalapati Rao) and the brother of an ACP (Benarjee). Sivaram accepts a case and gets the son of an MLA punished after an innocent girl pleads with him about the innocence of her brother. Sivaram loses his heart for that girl, but Sivaram"s parents do not allow their marriage. She commits 'suicide". After that incident, Sivaram gives up his practice and becomes a drunkard.At this juncture, Parvati (Bhumika) whose life is under threat calls up Sivaram for help. Sivaram saves her and takes her to his home. Soon her father (Vijaykumar) returns from the US after a surgery. By that time, some others kidnap Parvati from Sivaram. Sivaram soon realizes that Parvati, who trusted Praveen as her saviour was himself the villain. Sivaram decides to save Parvati and catch the real culprit.