Naadodigal - Story revolves around four men and two women who live their life with utmost Joy and a Goal to Achieve.Hailes from an authentic family, they believe in friendship firmly. An unexpected situation drives each individual into crisis which pulls them from pillar to post and forces them to wander from place to place like the real Gypsy.An extra ordinary situation shuffles them and question their life and wellbeing. Whether they solves the crisis and achives their individual goal forms the solution of the film.