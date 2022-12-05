Naag Panchami

Not Available

Presiding over Naaglok, Mansa finds out that her father is Lord Shiva. She goes to meet him, her siblings, Ganesh and Kartikeya; as well as her mother, Parvati. It is here she finds out that the entire family is worshiped, and insists that humans also worship her. Shivji informs her that she must convince his main devotee, Maharaj Chandradhar, and then only can she be worshiped. She goes to him but he refuses to worship her, and in anger she slays all of his six sons. She subsequently relents and permits him to sire one more son, Lakshmendra, with the hopes that he will change his mind and also include her in his prayers.