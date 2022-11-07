Not Available

Naagu is action oriented movie in which, Naagu (Chiranjeevi), a small time criminal by profession. He has rajani (radha) as his love interest.One day, rajani falls from the top floor of a hotel and dies. Her death is suspected as murder and doubt falls on naagu. Naagu’s mother later reveals that naagu’s father was also killed by a person called Jagapati Rao and Rajani’s murder was also committed by him.Now, its naagu’s turn to prove his innocence by gaining evidence against jagapatirao and bring him to justice. How Naagu succeeds in his mission form the climax of this movie.