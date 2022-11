Not Available

Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar is a 1998 Tamil film directed by Sundar C. Prabhu Deva and Meena played the leading roles, whilst the film featured an extensive cast, along with a bevy of supporting actors. The film released on 14 January 1998 and became a big success at the box office.[1] The film was loosely based on the 1995 Hollywood movie Two Much.