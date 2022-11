Not Available

Naan நான்(English: Me) is a 2012 Tamil crime thriller film directed by Jeeva Shankar starring composer Vijay Antony in the lead role, also the producer and music director.Siddharth Venugopal and Rupa Manjari both appear in supporting roles. The filming of Naan began in April 2010.[1] The film was released on 15 August 2012 and has received positive response.