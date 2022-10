Not Available

Naan Avanillai 2 (English: I am Not Him) is a 2009 Tamil romantic mystery film directed by Selva. It is the sequel to the Naan Avanillai (2007). Jeevan reprises the lead role, while the female roles are enacted by Sangeetha, Lakshmi Rai, Shweta Menon and Sruthi Prakash and Rachana Maurya. D. Imman, who did the film score for the first part of the film, replaced Vijay Antony as the music director. The film was released on 27 November 2009 to extremely negative reviews