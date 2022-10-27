Naan Kadavul

Not Available

For astrological reasons, a father leaves his son Rudran (Arya) in Kasi. Nevertheless he brings him back to Tamil Nadu. The story takes a turn here and introduces us to the world of physically and mentally challenged beggars. A world controlled by the cruel Thandavan (Rajendran). Meanwhile, Rudran leaves his house to find his place on a small cave, and soon meets Hamsavalli, who tries her best to convince him to return home, but fails. Thandavan then takes a deal with a Malayali man of the same profession and decides to force Hamsavalli to marry an ugly, deformed man for 10-lakhs worth of money. On one incident, Hamsavalli angers the deformative, who runs away without marrying her. This angers Thandavan, who deeply wounds her. She later goes crying to Rudran to somehow free from this curse. The aghori then kills her and grants her moksha.