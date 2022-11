Not Available

Naan Kanda Sorgam (transl. My Heaven) is a 1960 Indian Tamil-language comic fantasy film directed and produced by C. Pullaiah. The film stars K. A. Thangavelu and Sowcar Janaki in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 1958 Bengali film Jamalaye Jibanta Manush, and was simultaneously filmed in Telugu as Devanthakudu. The film was released on 12 August 1960 and became a commercial success.