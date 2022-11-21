Naan Mahan Alla

Not Available

Viswanath (Rajnikanth), a famous lawyer, stays with his widowed mother (Vijayakumari) and physically handicapped sister (Uma). He sends Jegan, a rich magnate's son (Sathyaraj) and Lokaiya, two criminals to jail on the charge of rape and murder of an innocent girl. Jagan’s father, GMK (M N Nambiar) uses his influence and starts creating trouble in Viswanath’s life. GMK succeeds in getting Viswanath imprisoned on a trumped up charge. His heartbroken mother dies. Once out of jail, Viswanath sets out to punish the culprits when he temporarily loses his eyesight.