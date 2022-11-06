Not Available

Raja is a boxing champion based in Chennai and Jeeva, his look alike, is an innocent man living in Himachal Pradesh. A mutual friend of both educates Jeeva about Raja. Eagerness forces Jeeva to go in pursuit of his look alike. Naan Rajavaga Pogiren is a chronicle of Jeeva's journey and what he discovers about Raja. Avani Modi plays Reema, Raja's best friend and Chandini plays Valli, a Law student, an activist and Raja's girl friend. In a nutshell, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren is a tale of love, friendship and awareness.