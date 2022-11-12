Not Available

The plot opens with the introduction of Ravi (Prasanna) an electronics engineer,who introduces himself as a youthful guy who aspires to become a businessman. He meets Viswanath (S. P. Balasubrahmanyam) when he fights to grab a bag from a stranger.Ravi chases the man but unable to catch him but gets a glimpse of the man's face. Viswanath offers Ravi a job in the Trust bank in which he is the CEO. The bank promotes its new branch as the 'World's safest bank' with the security locker design of Ravi. Ravi also applies for a loan amount of Rs.2 Crores to start his own business.