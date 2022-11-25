Not Available

Reena was a very honest/beautiful and tomboy type village girl who lived with her grandfather in East Bengal. She developed a very close relationship with her simple style of living. But Partition of India creates problems for them. Reena had to came to Kolkata in her maternal uncles home . But here she faced a totally different scenario. The lifestyles were too different. She was not able to adjust properly. In a social gathering a local Entrepreneur Mr. Bagchi observed it but he began to like Reena. After a while they got married together. Then they were blessed with a child . But Reena was not all comfortable with her child’s value system and psychology. So a complication was born between them. This is a story of different perspectives who forced to live life together bonded in a relationship.