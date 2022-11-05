Nabbie's Love

Not Available

The film tells the story of a small community on a small island in Okinawa, Japan. Especially it focusses on the story of a grandma named Nabbie, but although it's her story told in the film's centre there are some young people, the grand-daughter of Nabbie and a young Japanese who just came to visit the little island. As the film evolves with the more or less ordinary events of the little island's inhabitant's more or less ordinary life, the story behind Nabbie's life gets more and more obvious. It's a surprise to most everyone involved in one or the other way.