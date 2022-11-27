نابغه هفت ماهه

Not Available

synopsis Zari sees his old friend Mahmoud and they go to Hassan Rizeh restaurant. Zari's husband, Farzin, wants them to have children, but Zari does not want to obey her husband. Farzin, the manager of a company, goes to a restaurant to meet with a reporter, and Hassan Rizeh says that his wife was with a man in the restaurant a moment ago. Zari hides the matter from her husband, and Farzin leaves home and goes to Paris. In his absence, Hibat Ali, the director of the house, and Mahmoud and his wife Maryam suggest to Zari that he bring a child from the orphanage to satisfy Farzin and pretend that he has a child.