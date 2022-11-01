Not Available

Lav (Tanish) is a kind of guy whose aim in life is to ‘patao’ a girl. Like innumerable teenage boys, he just wants to experience the feeling of having a girl friend. Anu (Madhavi Latha) is a responsible teenage girl who works part-time in a coffee shop. Lav wants to love her, but she is not of that type. In an occasion, he saves Anu’s father. Impressed with him, she asks him to ask for any favor. Lav asks Anu to be his girl friend for 15 days. Anu agrees to it on certain conditions (no physical touch). In the process, the detached Anu falls in love with Lav. And Lav is more excited to flaunt his girl friend to his friends than actually caring for her. The rest of the story is all about how Lav realizes what’s true love is.