Keefer has a talent. He can eat. So when he gets fired from his job, finds his girl getting banged by a tranny, then gets a ticket, he finds he has no direction. Its not until his good friend Meegosh sets up FOOD WARS, an underground food eating competition in his friends basement. Word gets out and everybody in town wants a piece of the champ. But its not until the towns healthy Mayor Fingstal tries to shut things down using his two cronies, Officer Slivjack and Biggsley, thats when things really heat up. Then it all comes down to one final food battle from hell, the Nacho Mountain!