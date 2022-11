Not Available

Cold times, people are looking for a place to sleep. A car rambles through the night, to bring out of the dark, what could get lost in there. The film tries to grasp the perception of people who are constantly on the run, who can't remember the last time they've slept in a real bed. The things we witness are turning into inner landscapes. Fragments of conversations become collective thoughts and somewhere in the distance, Kepler 452b is orbiting a sun that is warmer than ours.