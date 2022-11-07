Nad Niemnem

Not Available

Adaptation of novel by Eliza Orzeszkowa. The film is set in 1886 in Lithuania, is spins around a conflict between Bohatyrowicz family and aristocrat family in Korczyn. Against the background of the social and family disputes was shown topic of love between Justyna Orzelska, niece of Benedykt Korczyński, and Jan Bohatyrowicz. Will their love be strong enough to break the mental barrier that separates the world of Bohatyrowicz from the world of Korczyński?