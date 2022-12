Not Available

Three researchers embark on a study, "10 Years of Social Reintegration in the Casal of Boba neighborhood". A film camera used for their research is stolen and, as it is passed from hand to hand, records a crime. Nada Fazi (Creole for "It's inevitable") is a shared and fragmented view of the day-to-day life of a neighborhood. An outside view that morphs into an intimate journey through the lives of a group of youths.