Nada-Nada Rindu

After failing to beat Rhoma in both music and women, Ramlan uses other cunning tricks. He does a duet with Camelia Malik aka Mia that is a huge success even though she is dating Rhoma. Ramlan proposes to his producer, Niko, to draw Mia out of their rival record company. Niko agrees with him. Hence, Ramlan gets his girlfriend Maya, who is addicted to drugs, to seduce Rhoma, and to drug Rhoma’s drink. When Rhoma is unconscious, Maya and Rhoma are photographed together in bed. The images are distributed to the newspapers, where it becomes a huge gossip. Then Mia is drawn to Niko’s company. Maya, who truly loves Ramlan, catches him in the act when Ramlan is about to rape Mia. Maya reveals the secret to Mia. Meanwhile, Rhoma, who is devastated, withdraws to his teacher’s place. There he is advised to change his name and start again from zero. Rhoma’s new persona is Zulfikar and he successfully receives a recording contract from Niko for his vocal similarities with Rhoma.