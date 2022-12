Not Available

Nadhi Karaiyinile (English: On the river shore) is a 2003 Tamil drama film, written and directed by Ponvannan. The film, which had an initial release at international film festivals with the title Jameela, stars Suvalakshmi, Rajan P. Dev and Ramji in the lead roles. The music for the film was composed by Sirpy and the film opened to positive reviews in November 2003, after several delays.