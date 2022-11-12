Not Available

Nadia and Chanoch have shared the same desk in their class in the Kfar Haroeh elementary school. In the course of their eight years together Chanoch was never conscious of the difference between them - Chanoch, a religious Jew, born and raised in Kfar Haroeh - the "jewel" of the religious Zionist movement - and Nadia - an Arab Muslim, born to the Abu - Isa family who lived (and still live) near the Kfar Haroeh village. Nadia's Friends is a film about a journey to the past, to what was once the religious Zionism and to what it is today, to old friends and to the rift that grew between them over the years.