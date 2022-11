Not Available

Arturo is a 45-year-old tinterillo with a legal advisory office. One day Arturo meets Simon, a 30-year-old man who has the possibility of inheriting a large fortune. The problem ?: Simon has no right to inheritance because it is from a distant family member and the deceased did not leave a will. Arturo will ally himself with Antonia, an accountant with whom she shares an office, in order to claim the inheritance applying the most unexpected techniques, tactics and tricks.