On a bleak island where monolithic concrete buildings rise above the windswept horizon lies work-colony #191286. Piwonka is one of a handful of migrant workers who are forced to work here under harsh conditions. He has been estranged for two months from his beloved wife when a fatal incident at the main drilling-tower occurs. Piwonka has a recurring dream of his wife where it feels like she's trying to communicate with him, to warn him perhaps, or guide his way.