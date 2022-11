Not Available

Nadodi is another successful film of MGR directed by Bhanthulu. MGR & Saroja Devi excellently performed as blind in this movie. The movie contains all popular songs as Androru Naal, Kadavul Seitha Paavam , Naadu Athai Naadu, Thirumbi Vaa, Rasikkathane Indha Azhagu. The good screenplay makes us to enjoy the movie with great performance.