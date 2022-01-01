Not Available

Nadunisi Naaygal (English: Midnight Dogs; Tamil: நடுநிசி நாய்கள்) is a 2011 Tamil psychological thriller film written and directed by Gautham Menon that stars Sameera Reddy, Veera Bahu and Deva in lead roles, with Swapna Abraham, Ashwin Kakumanu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in other pivotal roles.The film notably does not feature any kind of film score, but only sounds designed by Renganaath Ravee. Produced by Photon Kathaas Productions and R. S. Infotainment, Nadunissi Naaygal released to mixed reviews on 18 February 2011, while being simultaneously dubbed and released in Telugu as Erra Gulabilu. The title Nadunisi Naaygal is taken from the title of one of the poems of Sundara Ramasamy