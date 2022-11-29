Not Available

Nae-ap portrays a group of the Kim clan community and their fellow independence fighters in other villages in Andong, Korea at the World War II. The film focuses on the time of their departure in Dec 24th 1910 in order to seek asylum to West Gando, China to organise independence army against Japanese rule, and also views from Lak Kim who remained at home and resisted but lived a life of deep tragedy. She was a family member of the leaving group and also a daughter-in-law of another leading independence fighter. * Nae-ap is the name of a village in Andong, Korea where the Kim clan of Eui-sung established in the late 15th century and has been a clan community since. In Korean, the ’Nae’ is a word for ‘river’ and ‘ap’ means ‘front’. Also the word ’Nae’ has a homonym which means ‘my’.